Roadrunners Top Eagles 2-1 in OT, as Colorado Clinches Playoff Berth

March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson forward Michael Carcone scored the game-tying goal with only 1:20 remaining in regulation and then netted the game-winner in overtime to propel the Roadrunners to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Sunday. Tucson goaltender David Tendeck made 38 saves on 39 shots to earn his first win of the season, while Justus Annunen suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing two goals on 30 shots. Colorado forward Mikhail Maltsev scored the team's lone goal in the loss, his eighth tally of the season. The standings point earned by the Eagles, coupled with a loss by the San Jose Barracuda secured a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs for Colorado.

The first period would see each team produce 12 shots on net and would be highlighted by a fight between Eagles defenseman Keaton Middleton and Tucson forward Boko Imama. Both goaltenders would keep the scoresheet clean in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams headed to the first intermission with the game still scoreless.

Colorado would tilt the ice in the second period, outshooting the Roadrunners 14-4 in the middle frame. The effort would be aided by a pair of power-play opportunities for the Eagles. However, despite the time on the man-advantage and the lopsided shot count, neither side would be able to find the back of the net and the contest would remain scoreless through 40 minutes of play.

Maltsev would finally create the first mark on the scoreboard when he located a bouncing puck in the low slot and fed it past Tendeck to give Colorado the 1-0 lead with only 6:07 remaining in regulation.

Tucson would pull Tendeck in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the period, and the move would pay dividends. Carcone skated across the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister that would light the lamp and tie the game 1-1 at the 18:40 mark of the final frame.

As the game shifted into overtime, an Eagles turnover at center ice would spring Carcone on the rush down the right-wing boards before he launched a wrist shot from the circle that would beat Annunen and give the Roadrunners the 2-1 victory at the 1:58 mark of OT.

Colorado outshot Tucson 39-30, as the Eagles finished 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, March 29th at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario Reign.

