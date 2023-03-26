Foerster and Zamula Return to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Tyson Foerster and defenseman Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Foerster, 21, made his NHL debut at the Carolina Hurricanes on March 9 and scored his first NHL goal on March 18 in a home game against Carolina. He scored 3-4-7 in eight games with Philadelphia and departs the Flyers on a five-game point streak and two-game goal streak including a snipe against Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild on Thursday followed by an empty-net goal against Detroit on Saturday.

Foerster is second on the Phantoms with 19 goals and 39 points and he also leads the Phantoms in power-play scoring with seven goals on the man advantage and nine power-play assists for 16 points. He was named to the AHL All-Star Classic in Laval in February.

While the Flyers' first-round selection in 2020 had played for the Phantoms prior to the 2022-23 season, he had never played a full 72-game season at the pro level. He had just 24 games in the abbreviated 2020-21 season that started in February scoring 10-7-17 in his first opportunity at the pro level. And last year, while still only 19 years old, Foerster only played in nine games with Lehigh Valley before a shoulder injury in November derailed his season. He has played in 98 pro games in the AHL and NHL combined including 90 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 31-28-59.

Zamula, 22, played in three games with the Flyers this week which were his first with Philadelphia since December 1. He has also played in 42 games with the Phantoms this season scoring one goal with 15 assists for 16 points. Zamula began this season with Philadelphia and has now played in 14 games with the Flyers this year recording two assists.

The 6'3â³ tall, left-handed shot is in his third season of professional hockey and has played 125 games with the Phantoms in his career since beginning with the Phantoms in 2020-21. He has scored 5-40-45 with Lehigh Valley while also playing in 23 career games with the Phantoms scoring 0-2-2.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this evening with a 5:00 p.m. engagement at rival Hershey.

