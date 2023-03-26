Pens Swap Frasca for Nappier with Wheeling, Sign Roehl to PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Jordan Frasca to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, the Penguins have reassigned goaltender Tommy Nappier to Wheeling and signed defenseman Louie Roehl to a professional tryout agreement.

Frasca appeared in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier this season. He recorded no points in that time. The first-year pro has started to heat up with Wheeling, producing four goals and seven points in his last six ECHL games.

In 36 contests with the Nailers, Frasca has seven goals and five assists for 12 points.

Roehl is also in his first season of professional hockey after a successful collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. A native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Roehl won the NCAA National Championship twice with the Bulldogs in 2018 and 2019.

The 24-year-old blueliner has amassed 22 points (4G-18A) in 55 games with the Nailers this season.

Nappier has played in one game for the Penguins this season, turning away 27 of 29 shots faced on Sunday, Feb. 19 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Nappier is 5-12-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.59 goals against average and .878 save percentage in 19 games.

