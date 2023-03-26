Colorado Eagles Release McCourt, Cutler

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has released defenseman Riley McCourt and forward Brandon Cutler from their professional tryout agreements. McCourt is slated to return to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, while Cutler prepares to head back to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

McCourt notched one goal in three AHL games with Colorado this season, while Cutler netted one goal in nine appearances with the Eagles.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday, March 26th at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

