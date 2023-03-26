Comets Defeated by Crunch, 6-1

Utica, NY. - The Comets headed into Sunday afternoon looking to repeat their winning performance against the Syracuse Crunch from Friday night when they skated away with two points in the standings back in Utica. This time, the teams battling in Syracuse, and it was another game where the home team took advantage. After falling behind by three goals in the first period, the Comets couldn't climb back into the contest and were defeated by the Crunch, 6-1.

In the first period, the Comets fell behind at about the halfway mark when Lucas Edmonds found a rebound off the pad of Comets goalie Isaac Poulter at 10:13 to put his team up 1-0. The Crunch followed up with a goal from Felix Robert as he drove the goal and sent the puck into the Comets net at 15:57. Just about two minutes later Alex Barre-Boulet struck for a power-play goal on a one-timer at 18:37 for a tally that gave Syracuse a 3-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Utica finally struck for a goal and it was a power-play tally that got them onto the scoresheet after Reilly Walsh who blasted a one-timer past Hugo Alnefelt at 4:22. The goal was Walsh's sixth of the season and it was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Graeme Clarke. The Crunch punched right back afterwards when they received goals from Cole Koepke at 11:39 shorthanded and then a power-play goal by Trevor Carrick at 13:01. The goal by Carrick spelled the night for Poulter as the Comets put goaltender Mike Robinson into the contest for his first AHL appearance. The period ended with the Comets trailing 5-1

During the final period of regulation, the Crunch extended their lead even further with Edmonds scoring his second of the game at 7:09 for this second of the game at a 6-1 lead. That would be all the scoring in the contest and the Comets skated away without adding points in the standings .

The Comets next game will against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 31. Tickets are still available. Visit uticacomets.com for more information.

