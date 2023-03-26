Wolf Pack Wrap up Final Three-In-Three Set with Date vs. Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their fourth and final three-in-three set of the season tonight as they pay a visit to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the final time this season.

Puck drop is set for 5:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings this season between the Wolf Pack and Penguins, and the third and final meeting in Pennsylvania. The sides will wrap the season series up in Hartford on April 14th on 'Fan Appreciation Night' at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack cruised to an 8-2 victory in the last meeting between the foes on February 4th in Hartford. Tim Gettinger struck just eight seconds into the game, scoring the fastest goal in franchise history to start a game. Ty Emberson would score at the 3:33 mark, pushing Hartford to a 2-0 edge through 20 minutes. Tanner Fritz and Jonny Brodzinski would score at 2:17 and 4:38, respectively, officially turning the game into a rout.

The Pens did cut it to 4-1 with a Taylor Fedun goal at 7:47, but Hartford struck four times in the final period to cement the two points. Gettinger, Turner Elson, Matt Rempe, and Brandon Scanlin all lit the lamp in the final stanza, while Jonathan Gruden struck for the Pens.

Brodzinski (1 g, 3 a) finished the night with four points, while Gettinger (2 g, 1 a) and Lauri Pajuniemi (3 a) each recorded three points.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0-1-0 in their prior two meetings with the Penguins in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Penguins took a 4-3 decision in the last visit on January 7th. After Hartford built a 3-0 lead, the Penguins scored four unanswered to win 4-3 in overtime. Alex Nylander scored the winner.

Hartford is 2-0-1-1 against the Penguins this season.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their two-game winning streak end last night, falling 4-0 to the Springfield Thunderbirds on home ice. Nikita Alexandrov broke the ice 14:14 into the game, deflecting a Scott Perunovich centering pass home for the eventual game-winner. Adam Gaudette and Mathias Laferriere struck 66 seconds apart in the middle stanza to put the game out of reach, while Hugh McGing added insurance in the final frame. Garret Sparks made 21 saves for the shutout.

This is the final game of Hartford's three-in-three weekend. The Wolf Pack are 2-1-0-0 in their previous three weekend finales. They most recently dropped a 6-3 decision to the Charlotte Checkers on March 5th after winning each of their first two weekend finales. In this spot, Hartford is 2-0-0-0 on the road this season.

Will Cuylle leads the Wolf Pack in both points with 41 (24 g, 17 a) and goals with 24. The rookie forward notched his first career hat trick and four-point game (3 g, 1 a) on Friday night against the Thunderbirds.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins saw two leads evaporate last night in an eventual 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Drake Caggiula opened the scoring 3:22 into the game, potting his 18th goal of the season. The Phantoms answered with a Garrett Wilson goal at 7:07, sending the game to the intermission tied.

Josh Maniscalco lit the lamp 5:44 into the second, putting the Penguins ahead 2-1. That would be the margin entering the third period, but the Phantoms quickly were able to get back to even terms. Artem Anisimov tied the affair just 2:52 into the frame, forcing overtime. In the extra session, Adam Brooks struck just 37 seconds in to give the Phantoms the extra point.

Nylander leads the Penguins in both points with 50 (25 g, 25 a) and goals with 25. He's currently on recall with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins. Valtteri Puustinen leads active skaters with 49 points (21 g, 28 a) and 21 goals.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 4:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders in a key Atlantic Division playoff chase battle. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2023

