Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss against Americans
March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-27-5-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester's Jiri Kulich scored the lone goal of the first period at 7:41 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. In the middle frame, the Americans added two goals starting with Kulich on the power play at 5:21, followed by Isak Rosen at 7:31, then Joona Luoto notched a tally at 17:31 off feeds from Alex Whelan and Josh Dunne bringing the score to 3-1 Americans. Corson Ceulemans notched his first professional tally at 4:25 with helpers from Cole Sillinger and Owen Sillinger in the third period, but Rochester followed by an empty-net goal on the man advantage from Rosen pushing the final score to 5-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 9 saves in relief of Daniil Tarasov who made 16 saves in defeat, while Rochester's Malcom Subban made 19 saves for the win.
The Monsters road trip continues against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, March 29, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 1 2 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/3 1/3 6 min / 3 inf
ROC 30 2/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov L 16 2 5-6-0
CLE Greaves ND 9 2 15-12-5
ROC Subban W 19 2 17-13-3
Cleveland Record: 28-27-5-2, 5th North Division
Rochester Record: 31-25-4-3,4th North Division
