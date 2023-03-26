Monsters Come up Short in 5-2 Loss against Americans

ROCHESTER - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-27-5-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's Jiri Kulich scored the lone goal of the first period at 7:41 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. In the middle frame, the Americans added two goals starting with Kulich on the power play at 5:21, followed by Isak Rosen at 7:31, then Joona Luoto notched a tally at 17:31 off feeds from Alex Whelan and Josh Dunne bringing the score to 3-1 Americans. Corson Ceulemans notched his first professional tally at 4:25 with helpers from Cole Sillinger and Owen Sillinger in the third period, but Rochester followed by an empty-net goal on the man advantage from Rosen pushing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 9 saves in relief of Daniil Tarasov who made 16 saves in defeat, while Rochester's Malcom Subban made 19 saves for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

ROC 1 2 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 0/3 1/3 6 min / 3 inf

ROC 30 2/3 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov L 16 2 5-6-0

CLE Greaves ND 9 2 15-12-5

ROC Subban W 19 2 17-13-3

Cleveland Record: 28-27-5-2, 5th North Division

Rochester Record: 31-25-4-3,4th North Division

