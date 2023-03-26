Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot
March 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. -â¯The Abbotsford Canucks have clinched a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row following the Bakersfield Condors' 4-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday. The Canucks are the seventh team in the league (fourth team in the Pacific Division) to clinch a playoff berth this season behind the Calgary Wranglers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Toronto Marlies, Providence Bruins, Hershey Bears, and Colorado Eagles.
Abbotsford is currently sitting in third place in the Pacific Division with a 35-23-3-4 record and 77 points, tied with the Colorado Eagles and six points on the fifth place Ontario Reign.
The Canucks have seven regular season games remaining, including five home games.
The teams placing second, third, and fourth in the Pacific Division all receive home ice advantage in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the Abbotsford Canucks secure home ice advantage, the entire best-of-three first round series of the Calder Cup Playoffs is expected to take place on April 19, 21, and 23, at the Abbotsford Centre all at 7:00pm.
Playoff tickets pre-sale will begin at 9:00am tomorrow, Monday, March 27th with general on sale beginning at 12:00pm. Playoff tickets have been loaded into Season Ticket Member accounts for both the first and second rounds. Pre-sale will be available to Abbotsford Canucks Insiders, Abbotsford Centre Backstage Pass subscribers, Flex Pack Buyers, and Vancouver Canucks Season Ticket Members. Sign up to become an Abbotsford Canucks Insider today to receive the most up-to-date news, announcements, and pre-sale ticket information as the team prepares for the playoffs. Register now here.
Playoff tickets will begin at $29.90 and groups of 20 or more can benefit from a group rate of $25 per ticket. Click here for more information and to purchase playoff tickets.
The Abbotsford Canucks are currently on their final road trip of the regular season with two more games to go against the Manitoba Moose. The team's next two home games are on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 vs the Ontario Reign, with April 8 being our Community Heroes Night. That evening, there will be a pregame ceremony dedicated to difference-makers in the community and organizations who work on the front lines, while a cast of superhero characters will also be in attendance.
The Canucks' final regular season game is at home on Saturday, April 15 vs the Calgary Wranglers, coinciding with our Fan Appreciation Night which is dedicated to the passionate and loyal fans who pack the Abbotsford Centre night after night to cheer on Abbotsford's team.
Tickets to the remainder of Canucks regular season home schedule can be purchased online now at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca, starting at $23.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
