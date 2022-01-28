Reign Have Little Trouble in Sutter's 1,000th Game

On a night highlighted by captain Brett Sutter playing in his 1,000th professional game, the Ontario Reign (22-6-3-2) scored the same amount of goals as the number on their leader's back, soaring past the San Jose Barracuda (14-21-1-0) 7-1 on Thursday night at the SAP Center. With the victory, Ontario moved into first place in the Pacific Division standings with a points percentage of 0.742.

Forward Gabriel Vilardi netted two goals in the contest, while forward TJ Tynan had a goal and two assists and defender Christian Wolanin recorded three helpers. Sutter, the night's honoree, picked up the first assist on Tynan's goal and finished with a +2 rating.

Date: January 27, 2022

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 2 1 4 7

SJ 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/3

SJ 40 0/5

Three Stars -

1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Alexei Melnichuk

Next Game: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Stockton | 6:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena

