Reign Have Little Trouble in Sutter's 1,000th Game
January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
On a night highlighted by captain Brett Sutter playing in his 1,000th professional game, the Ontario Reign (22-6-3-2) scored the same amount of goals as the number on their leader's back, soaring past the San Jose Barracuda (14-21-1-0) 7-1 on Thursday night at the SAP Center. With the victory, Ontario moved into first place in the Pacific Division standings with a points percentage of 0.742.
Forward Gabriel Vilardi netted two goals in the contest, while forward TJ Tynan had a goal and two assists and defender Christian Wolanin recorded three helpers. Sutter, the night's honoree, picked up the first assist on Tynan's goal and finished with a +2 rating.
Date: January 27, 2022
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 2 1 4 7
SJ 1 0 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 28 1/3
SJ 40 0/5
Three Stars -
1. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
W: Matt Villalta
L: Alexei Melnichuk
Next Game: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Stockton | 6:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena
