Walker's Natural Hat Trick Sparks T-Birds' Romp of Phantoms

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (20-13-4-1) rode a four-point night from Nathan Walker, including a natural hat trick, to a 6-2 victory on Friday night over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-14-6-2) at the MassMutual Center.

After falling by a 5-1 final score on Wednesday in Hartford, the Thunderbirds took out their prior game's frustration on a helpless Phantoms defense, exploding for a season-high five goals in the opening period.

It would take Springfield just 64 seconds to crack into the scoresheet as Matthew Peca one-touched a pass from the left-wing circle to the side of the net, where Hugh McGing chopped it over the shoulder of Felix Sandstrom to give the T-Birds the 1-0 lead.

Just 1:23 later, the defense joined the scoring party as Nikita Alexandrov made a beautiful diagonal feed from the left corner to the right point, where Josh Wesley stepped into a punch shot that beat Sandstrom off the short-side post to make it 2-0.

The first period then became the Walker show, as the Aussie parked himself in the slot area and deftly tipped a Steven Santini one-time point shot in behind Sandstrom at 9:40 to make it a 3-0 score.

Springfield's power play then jumped into the action at 11:52 as Walker was the beneficiary of a gorgeous tic-tac-toe passing play to make it a 4-0 score. Peca field a puck in the right corner and sent a pass into the right circle to Nikita Alexandrov. Without even stopping the pass, Alexandrov punched a one-time feed to Walker at the back post, and the T-Birds' star of the evening finished it off past a diving Sandstrom to add to the lead.

The Thunderdome went into a craze at 17:34 as Walker completed his second hat trick this season across his time in St. Louis in Springfield, as he found his way to the top of the crease area. McGing spotted him with a pass into the paint, and Walker spun to his forehand to push the puck into a wide-open cage to complete Springfield's first five-goal period of the season. Walker had tallied his first NHL hat trick on Dec. 9 against Detroit, and tonight's natural hat trick was his first in his AHL career.

Springfield starting goaltender Joel Hofer was given a five-goal cushion, but his play in the second period proved pivotal as Lehigh Valley answered their lackluster first with a 14-shot effort in the second. Despite power-play chances and even-strength zone time, the Phantoms could not solve the 21-year-old netminder, and the 5-0 score carried into the third.

Lehigh Valley would finally crack Hofer's shutout bid just 26 seconds into the third period, as Garrett Wilson slipped a forehand shot through the goalie's glove to make it a 5-1 game.

The Bitten line, however, would get it right back for the T-Birds less than two minutes later, taking a feed in the middle of the ice from Walker and firing a wrister off the underside of the crossbar to make it 6-1 at the 1:44 mark.

With the game firmly in the balance, Lehigh Valley would only be able to get one more back from Nick Lappin at 9:56 to make it 6-2. Hofer picked up his 10th win of the season, stopping 28 of 30 shots on the evening.

The line of Walker, Bitten, and Alexandrov combined for four goals and five assists in the victory, which was Springfield's 20th of the season. The Thunderbirds look to carry the momentum forward on Saturday night as they welcome the Providence Bruins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

