Series Preview vs. Colorado: January 28 & 29

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against the Colorado Eagles at Orleans Arena on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 17-11-2-1. They rank fifth in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they're 6-4-0-0.

Henderson and Colorado last met in a two-game series on Nov. 19 and 20, where each team won a contest. The former was won 3-2 by the Silver Knights, with two goals scored by Mason Primeau and one from Colt Conrad. Nov. 20 was won by the Eagles, 2-1, with the sole-scorer being Daniel D'Amato. In the four games this season where these teams have met, Henderson has won three games.

Silver Knight's Daniil Miromanov is ranked 12th overall in AHL rookie point leaders and 4th in overall assists, with 23 total points (3G, 20A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Eagles season record is currently 19-11-3-2. The Eagles are currently sitting at third in the Pacific Division. In their last ten games, they are 9-0-1-0.

Dylan Sikura is the current point leader for the Eagles with 31 (14G, 17A), and is currently called up with the Colorado Avalanche. Sikura is followed by Kiefer Sherwood, who has 29 points (13G, 16A). Sherwood currently leads the AHL in number of shots with 124. In the two matchups this season against HSK that he played in, Sherwood scored a total of two goals and one assist.

Jordan Gross is the current AHL defenseman leader in both total points and number of goals scored, with 29 points (7G, 22A). He has been on the ice for all four matchups between Colorado and Henderson this season, where he earned two goals and one assist.

Goaltender Justus Annunen is ranked 17th overall in AHL goaltenders, with goals against average of 2.74. In his 27 games played, Annunen has clocked 1532:49 minutes played with 649 saves out of 719 shots on goal. Colorado has won 14 out of 27 games played with him in the net, tying him second for number of wins while in goal this season.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

Last weekend, the Silver Knights traveled to Stockton to face off against the Heat in a two-game series at Stockton Arena. The first contest was on Friday, Jan. 21, and resulted in a 3-1 loss for Henderson. The sole HSK goal was scored by Jake Leschyshyn at the start of the third frame.

On Saturday's matchup, Sven Baertschi was the first of the Silver Knights to score a goal at the end of the first period. He was followed with a goal from Maxim Marushev in the third frame, and then Baertschi earned his second of the night, tying up the score and sending the game into OT. The game-winning goal was earned by Jonas Rondbjerg with just 30-seconds left in the contest, resulting in a 4-3 Henderson win.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 26 points (14G, 12A)

Daniil Miromanov: 23 points (3G, 20A)

Ben Jones: 19 points (13G, 6A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 18 points (9G, 9A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 16 points (8G, 8A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Jan. 28: Watch on AHLtv and listen on 1230 The Game

Jan. 29: Watch on AHLtv and My LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network, Listen on 1230 The Game.

Tickets for both games are available.

American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

