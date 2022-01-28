Dallas Stars Reassign Khudobin to Texas, Gardner to the Taxi Squad and Barteaux to Idaho

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced the following transactions today:

The NHL club has reassigned goaltender Anton Khudobin from the Taxi Squad to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), and reassigned forward Rhett Gardner from Texas to the Taxi Squad.

Additionally, defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Khudobin, 35, has appeared in four AHL games with Texas, posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.80 goals against average and a .898 save percentage this season. The goaltender has also logged a 3-4-1 record with a .879 SV% and a 3.64 GAA in nine NHL contests with Dallas this season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

Gardner, 25, has recorded six points (4-2=6) in 25 AHL contests with Texas this season. The forward recorded a multi-goal game and scored the game-winning goal in a 5-2 win Jan. 21 at Rockford. He then scored the overtime goal in Texas' 2-1 win at Chicago on Wednesday. Gardner has also played four games this season with Dallas and has skated in 40 career NHL games.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Barteaux, 22, has a -2 rating and eight penalty minutes in 10 games for Texas this season. The second-year defenseman also has three assists in five ECHL games for the Steelheads.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Foxwarren, Man. was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2918 NHL Draft.

2021-22 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at mdelay@texasstars.com or by calling 512-600-5193.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.