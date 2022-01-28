IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend Road Trip Beginning in Milwaukee Tonight

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs travel to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tonight is the sixth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

IceHogs Engaging in Physical Battles

In the past three games Rockford and its opponents have combined for a total of 147 penalty minutes. On Friday the IceHogs and the Texas Stars combined for a season-high 71 penalty minutes including 40 by Rockford. That new season-high was almost broken again on Wednesday as the IceHogs and the Iowa Wild combined for a total of 66 penalty minutes.

Teply and Hardman Hitting Stride

IceHog forwards Michal Teply and Mike Hardman have hit their stride. Teply has eight points in his last eight games (5G, 3A) including his first career multi-goal game when he scored two goals against the Texas Stars on Jan. 22. Hardman's goal in Wednesday's matchup against the Iowa Wild was his third goal in four games.

IceHogs and Admirals Renew Rivalry

The IceHogs are 3-2-0 against the Admirals in the head-to-head series this season with the clubs most recently meeting just after the New Year. The IceHogs skated away with a 6-2 win at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Jan. 8.

Admirals Picking Up the Pace

After Milwaukee's 1-0 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night, the Admirals have now won four consecutive games and have recorded points in six straight contests (4-0-0-2). The midweek victory moved Milwaukee within one game of .500 for the first time since the Admiral's third game of the season.

The IceHogs continue the weekend road trip with a stop in Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 29 where the IceHogs and Wolves renew their in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 15-14-2-1 (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 17-18-2-2 (6th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 0-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

Fri., Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

66-64-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

