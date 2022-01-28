The Road Ahead: January 28

The Silver Knights are through their January gauntlet, going 2-3-0 during their stretch of five games played exclusively against the first-place Stockton Heat and the second-place Ontario Reign. Now the Silver Knights turn their attention to the Colorado Eagles and their upcoming four-game homestand before the All-Star Break. Let's look at the Road Ahead...

The Silver Knights now find that they have more company in a crowded Pacific Division, with four losses in the last six games allowing the Colorado Eagles and Bakersfield Condors to join the fray in the race for third place. The Eagles and Condors have each hopped in front of Henderson in terms of winning percentage, with Eagles on a torrid run. Colorado has won eight in a row and is 9-0-1 over their last ten. The Condors have won seven of their last eight.

With the Colorado Avalanche surging, the Eagles have regained some weapons and are closer to full-strength that the earlier iterations the Silver Knights have seen. Jayson Megna (10 points last nine games), Kiefer Sherwood (5-game points streak), and Martin Kaut (1st round pick, 2018) are all currently with the Eagles. However, HSK fans wishing to see former Silver Knight Dylan Sikura back at the Orleans may have to wait. Sikura was recalled by the Avalanche on Thursday.

Henderson plays their next four games on home ice heading into the All-Star break. Coming out of the break, the Silver Knights will make their first visit of the season to Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield for their 36th game overall this season. The Silver Knights play four of their final 17 road games in Bakersfield in the season's second half.

Pavel Dorofeyev's points streak ended at seven games last Friday in Stockton, one game shy of matching the franchise record. He collected 10 points during that run.

Daniil Miromanov continues to tear it up offensively. The defenseman has assists in three straight and six of his last seven games. With 23 points, Miromanov is tied for fourth among all AHL defensemen in scoring.

The Silver Knights erased a two-goal deficit in Saturday night's 4-3 overtime win in Stockton. It was the fourth time this season that Henderson has erased a multi-goal deficit to win.

Henderson has a lengthy road trip to look forward to in each of the next two months. They will play six straight on the road in February, traveling to Bakersfield, Colorado, and Tucson between February 11 and February 20. They'll play six straight away between March 4 and March 18 in Ontario, Iowa, and San Diego. The HSK will be rewarded for their hectic road schedule in April, when they will play their final seven games on the season on home ice at The Dollar Loan Center.

The Silver Knights have ten games remaining at the Orleans Arena, and they will play their final ten regular season games at The Dollar Loan Center, beginning with the opener on April 2.

