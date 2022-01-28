Crunch Edged by Amerks, 2-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Rochester Americans scored with just seven seconds remaining in the game to edge the Syracuse Crunch, 2-1, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The Crunch move to 15-14-3-1 on the season and 3-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 20-of-22 shots. Mat Robson earned the win turning aside 25-of-26 between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, while Rochester went 1-for-1.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch broke the stalemate 12:07 into the middle frame. Remi Elie drove down the right side and around the corner before centering the puck for Alex Green to chip in.

The Amerks evened the score with 43 seconds remaining in the second period. Jimmy Schuldt banked the puck off the end boards for Ryan MacInnis to grab and sneak past Miftakhov.

With just seven seconds remaining in the game, MacInnis potted his second of the night on the man-advantage to give Rochester the win when he fired a shot from the left circle that deflected off a Crunch defender and in.

The Crunch return home to host the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last eight games.

