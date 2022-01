Barracuda Rolled by Reign, 7-1

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (14-21-1-0) put 40 shots on net for the second consecutive game, but would fall to the red-hot Ontario Reign (22-6-3-2), 7-1, on Thursday night at the SAP Center.

- Scott Reedy (18) notched his team-leading 18th goal of the year and is now ranked t-third in the AHL in goals scored.

- T.J. Tynan (8) finished with a goal and two assists and now has 12 points (4+10) in eight career games against the Barracuda.

- Gabe Vilardi (9, 10) potted a pair of goals and now has four strikes in three games against the Barracuda this season.

- Austin Wagner (8) collected a goal for the second consecutive game and has now scored in each contest against San Jose this season.

- Martin Frk (19) opened up the scoring in the first and is now second in the AHL in goals scored.

- With the victory, the Reign now have points in 10-consecutive games (8-0-1-1) and are 3-0 versus the Barracuda after going 0-4 last year.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Monday in Ontario at the Toyota Arena. The team returns back to the SAP Center on Feb.16 against the San Diego Gulls. For tickets and more information visit sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.