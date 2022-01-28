Wolf Pack Recall Zach Berzolla from Loan
January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Friday afternoon that the club has recalled defenseman Zach Berzolla from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen
Berzolla, signed by the Wolf Pack on September 20th, 2021, has skated in 27 games with the Icemen this season, scoring eleven points (2 g, 9 a). The captain of Colorado College during the 2020-21 season, Berzolla has scored 14 points (3 g, 11 a) in 42 career ECHL games with the Icemen and Florida Everblades.
Berzolla was previously recalled from loan on December 28th, 2021. He skated in five games with the Wolf Pack during that stint, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on December 29th against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena. He also collected four penalty minutes, while posting an even +/- rating.
The Wolf Pack return to game action tonight when they host the Providence Bruins at the XL Center! Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs, compliments of our friends at Nomads Entertainment. Tomorrow night, the Pack will complete the weekend with a visit from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Both games are set for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
