Marlies Return to Belleville for Battle of Ontario

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies head to Belleville on Friday night for a battle with the Senators. This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams this season. The Marlies are 5-1-0-0 against the Senators so far this season.

Toronto currently sits third in the North Division with an 18-12-2-1 record, while Belleville are seventh in the division with a 15-16-0-0 record. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-3 overtime victory in Grand Rapids on Monday. Belleville's last game came back on January 17th when they fell 2-1 to Syracuse.

On the Marlies side, a player to watch in this game is Brett Seney. Seney leads the team in points with 29 and has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in his last nine games. Joseph Duszak, who leads all Marlies defencemen with 24 points in 25 games this season, scored the overtime winner in their last game in Grand Rapids. On the Senators side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 24 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

