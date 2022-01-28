Monsters Shutout by Penguins in 4-0 Loss
January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-15-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins scored two goals in the opening frame from Sam Poulin at 8:01 and Taylor Fedun at 19:34 sending the Monsters into the first intermission trailing 2-0. Following a scoreless second period, Wilkes-Barre added a two goals in the third period from Anthony Angello at 4:58 and Jonathan Gruden at 9:29 pushing the final score to 4-0.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Alex D'Orio made 18 saves for the victory.
The Monsters host a rematch with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, January 29, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
WBS 2 0 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 18 0/2 4/4 31 min / 6 inf
WBS 32 0/4 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 28 4 3-5-0
WBS D'Orio W 18 0 4-6-0
Cleveland Record: 13-15-4-3, 6th North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 15-17-1-3, 8th Atlantic Division
