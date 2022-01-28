Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted and Spencer Knight to Charlotte

January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have received some reinforcements ahead of their five-game road trip, as the Panthers have assigned Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted and Spencer Knight to Charlotte.

Heponiemi has been with Florida since mid-January, and so far this season he has logged four NHL games with the Panthers. He now returns to Charlotte, where he has 17 points (5g, 12a) in 24 games - including six points in his last four games with the Checkers.

Kiersted appeared in four games during his most recent NHL stint, giving him a total of two points (1g, 1a) in eight games for Florida this season. With Charlotte, the rookie blue liner has recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 27 games.

This marks the second AHL assignment for Knight, who is 9-5-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 17 games for Florida this season. The 20-year-old's lone appearance for the Checkers so far saw him make 27 saves in a 5-1 loss to Bridgeport.

The Checkers kick off their road trip with a matchup against the league-leading Utica Comets tonight.

