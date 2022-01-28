Moose Sign Tristin Langan to Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Tristin Langan to a professional tryout.

Tristin Langan

Forward

Born Dec. 15, 1998 -- Swan River, Man.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots Left

Langan, 23, has suited up in eight games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch this season and recorded three points (1G, 2A) during that span. Langan also registered 25 points (8G, 17A) over the course of 20 games on the campaign with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. Between Syracuse and the San Jose Barracuda, the forward has recorded four points (1G, 3A) over 17 career AHL games. Langan also boasts 125 points (49G, 76A) in 137 career ECHL games, all with Orlando. Prior to making his professional debut, the Swan River, Man. product skated in four seasons for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. Langan recorded 184 points (78G, 106A) through 241 WHL games. His 53 goals in 67 games led the WHL during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Moose are in action against the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

