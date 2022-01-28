Moose Sign Tristin Langan to Tryout
January 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Tristin Langan to a professional tryout.
Tristin Langan
Forward
Born Dec. 15, 1998 -- Swan River, Man.
Height 6.00 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots Left
Langan, 23, has suited up in eight games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch this season and recorded three points (1G, 2A) during that span. Langan also registered 25 points (8G, 17A) over the course of 20 games on the campaign with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. Between Syracuse and the San Jose Barracuda, the forward has recorded four points (1G, 3A) over 17 career AHL games. Langan also boasts 125 points (49G, 76A) in 137 career ECHL games, all with Orlando. Prior to making his professional debut, the Swan River, Man. product skated in four seasons for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors. Langan recorded 184 points (78G, 106A) through 241 WHL games. His 53 goals in 67 games led the WHL during the 2018-19 campaign.
The Moose are in action against the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022
- The Road Ahead: January 28 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Sign Tristin Langan to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Recall Zach Berzolla from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grand Rapids Endures Three Roster Changes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi, Matt Kiersted and Spencer Knight to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Reassign Khudobin to Texas, Gardner to the Taxi Squad and Barteaux to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Series Preview vs. Colorado: January 28 & 29 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Canucks at Manitoba Moose Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate Black History Month - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Look to Maintain First Place as Bruins Come to Town - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Return to Belleville for Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Blue Jackets Reassign Goaltender Cam Johnson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: January 28 at Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend Road Trip Beginning in Milwaukee Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #33: Bakersfield at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Rolled by Reign, 7-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Have Little Trouble in Sutter's 1,000th Game - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Sign Tristin Langan to Tryout
- Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier
- Moose Announce Rescheduled Home Games
- Moose Sweep Wolves
- Moose Tips Wolves in OT