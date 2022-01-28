Game Preview: January 28 at Cleveland

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland Monsters face off on Friday night in the first of a pair of games in Ohio.

The Penguins have posted a 5-2-0-0 record in their past seven games, including a 5-1 win over the Monsters at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday night.

Cleveland has put up a 3-6-1-0 mark since the start of January, and has dropped four of the past five contests.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (14-17-1-3, 32 pts, .457%, 8th in Atlantic Division) at Cleveland Monsters (13-14-4-3, 27 pts, .483%, 6th in North Division)

January 28, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | PPL Center

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Mon., Jan. 24 - CLE 1 WBS 5 Win

Fri., Jan. 28 7:00 WBS - CLE - -

Sat., Jan. 29 7:00 WBS - CLE - -

Wed., Mar. 9 7:05 CLE - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 13 | Brendan Gaunce - 15

ASSISTS | Valtteri Puustinen 14 | Jake Christiansen - 16

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 27 | Brendan Gaunce - 26

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 54 | Josh Dunne - 39

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Daniil Tarasov - 5

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Forward Valtteri Puustinen has six points (2+4) in his past four games.

Alex Nylander has recorded 10 points (6+4) in 11 games since joining the Penguins.

Juuso Riikola has recorded five points (1+4) in the past five games, including his first AHL goal on Tuesday in Hershey.

Penguins forward Michael Chaput won a Calder Cup as a member of the Lake Erie (now Cleveland) Monsters

Cleveland Monsters

Brendan Gaunce ranks tied for eighth in the AHL with 15 goals.

Several former Penguins are also suiting up for Cleveland this season, including Billy Sweezey (2020-21), Cole Cassels (2019-20) and Scott Harrington (2013-15).

The Monsters hockey operations staff is a who's-who of former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins players.

Mark Letestu is in his first season as an assistant coach with the team. He spent parts of four seasons (2006-10) with Wilkes-Barre, recording 134 points (51+83) in 191 regular season games.

Brad Thiessen is in his first season as the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender development coach, spending much of his time working with Cleveland's netminders. Thiessen spent four seasons with Wilkes-Barre, and holds the the team records for wins in a season (35 in 2010-11), career shutouts (17) and is tied for first in career shootout wins (12). His 149 games and 88 wins are both second in team history.

Ben Eaves is in his second season as the Monsters' strength and conditioning coach. He spent two seasons (2004-06) with the Penguins, recording 13 points (5+8) in 48 games.

