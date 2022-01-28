Syracuse Crunch to Celebrate Black History Month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will be celebrating Black History Month throughout the month of February by highlighting and supporting local predominantly Black nonprofit organizations.

During February, the Crunch will highlight four local Black organizations in the Syracuse community - We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach, The Kia Foundation, PGR Foundation, Inc. and 100 Black Men of Syracuse. Each week, information about one of the four nonprofit organizations will be shared on the team's social media pages along with its mission statement and how fans can support each cause.

The month will end with the team's Black History Month game on Saturday, Feb. 26 where We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach, The Kia Foundation, PGR Foundation, Inc. and 100 Black Men of Syracuse will have tables on the concourse. Also during the game, the Crunch will use the Hockey Diversity Alliance's Tape Out Hate tape on their sticks in warmups. The tape features "racism has no place in hockey" written out along with #TapeOutHate. Funds from the team's game day auctions hosted on GiveSmart will benefit the four nonprofit organizations.

In addition to highlighting Black nonprofit organizations in Syracuse, the team will celebrate Crunch alumni Daniel Walcott, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith who made history on May 10, 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning as the first-ever all-Black starting forward line with a t-shirt that features "Walcott & Joseph & Smith" written out with the historic date below. The shirts are designed and produced by The Print Hub, a Black-run company in Syracuse, and proceeds will benefit We Rise Above the Streets Recovery Outreach, The Kia Foundation, PGR Foundation, Inc. and 100 Black Men of Syracuse. The shirts are now available for pre-order at www.syracusecrunch.com/blackhistory and will be for sale at Crunch merchandise stands during February home games.

