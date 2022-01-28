Abbotsford Canucks at Manitoba Moose Preview

TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: https://moosehockey.com/listenlive/

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (14-12-3-1) enter Saturday's game 6th in the Pacific Division with 32 points. The Manitoba Moose (22-10-2-1) are currently in 2nd place in the Central Division with 47 points.

Saturday marks the first of eight meetings between the Canucks and Moose this season: Jan. 29 (road), Jan. 30 (road), Feb. 11 (home), Feb. 12 (home), Mar. 15 (road), Mar. 16 (road), Apr. 28 (home), Apr. 29 (home).

Saturday's game is scheduled for 12pm PT and Sunday's game is scheduled for 12pm PT from Winnipeg.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Abbotsford Canucks and Manitoba Moose.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the Canucks in goals with 14 this season. He also leads the team with 25 points (14-11-25) through 25 games.

Sheldon Rempal is second on the team with 24 points (10-14-24) through 26 games.

Nic Petan leads the team with 15 assists this season. The veteran centreman has recorded 20 points (5-15-20) in 19 games this season with the Canucks.

Phil Di Giuseppe has registered 20 points (7-13-20) through 24 games in 2021.22.

John Stevens has 13 points (7-6-13) in 30 games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Noah Juulsen leads the Canuck defenders in points with 10 (2-8-10) through 25 games.

Danila Klimovich has 10 points (4-6-10) through 27 games this season.

Will Lockwood has 11 points (6-5-11) through 22 games with Abby.

Arturs Silovs has registered a 2.78 goals against average with a .895 save percentage and three wins through his first nine appearances of the season.

LAST GAME - JAN. 22/22: ABB 4 vs SD 2

The Abby Canucks completed their two-game sweep of the San Diego Gulls on Sunday afternoon, winning 4-2 at Abbotsford Centre...Chase Wouters tied the game at 1 at the 8:24 mark in the first period...Danila Klimovich and Noah Juulsen had the helpers for Abbotsford...Vincent Arseneau once again knotted the game for the Canucks, this time tying it at 2 at the 6:04 mark of the seasond period...Juulsen and John Stevens had the assists on the play...Yushiroh Hirano gave Abby their first lead of the game 40 seconds later...Sheldon Rempal and Ashton Sautner recorded the assists on Hirano's goal...Rempal added an insurance marker at the 19:40 mark of the second period to secure the victory for the Canucks...Sautner and Nic Petan had the helpers...Rempal and Hirano tied for the team lead in shots (6)...Joe Murdaca recorded the win in net...Murdaca tunred aside 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- F Sheldon Dries reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 28

- G Michael DiPietro reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 28

- D Ashton Sautner assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 25

- G Talor Joseph released from ATO, Jan. 24

- G Talor Joseph signed to ATO, Jan. 23

- D Matt Murphy signed to PTO, Jan. 16

POINT-PER-GAME PETEY

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 20 points (5-15-20) through his first 19 games with the Canucks this season. His 15 assists are tops on Abbotsford as is his 1.05 points per game. Petey's five goals are tied for the seventh highest tally on the team.

Perhaps the biggest testament to the impact made by Nic Petan is the team record when he has been in the lineup. Through his 19 games this season, the Abby Canucks have gone 13-6-0-0. The Canucks have only won one game this season without Petan in the lineup, going 1-6-3-1 in those 11 games. That speaks volumes.

DRIES IS BACK!

Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 14 times this season and is currently the Abby Canucks' leading goal scorer this season. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play with 25 points (14-11-25) through 25 games.

Sheldon has been phenomenal with the man advantage as well, leading the team with four powerplay goals. His 1.00 points per game is second on the Canucks.

SHELDON IS OUR REM-PAL

Sheldon Rempal has been an offensive force all season for the Abby Canucks. He is second among active Canucks in goals (10) and second on the team in points (24). His 14 helpers are good for second on the team. He has netted three powerplay markers and is one of two Abby players to score shorthanded this season.

Rempal is now just one point away from hitting 100 career AHL points. Entering Saturday he has appeared in 166 AHL games and is averaging .596 points per game throughout his career. Fingers crossed Sheldon can achieve this milestone against the Moose in Winnipeg.

WEEKEND OF FIRSTS

Due to the challenges of the pandemic, the Abbotsford Canucks have been forced to field some different looking lineups as of late and make numerous ECHL signings to fortify the roster. Two of those recent signings paid huge dividends last weekend against the Gulls.

Yushiroh Hirano became the first ever player born in Japan to score a goal in the AHL. The marker came just 10 seconds in Saturday's 5-3 victory and was a prideful moment for many Japanese people around the world. Hirano found the back of the net once more during Sunday's 4-2 win to give him two goals on the season with Abby.

Joe Murdaca was thrust into action between the pipes against the Gulls on Saturday night. The start was his first in the AHL and Murdaca held his own allowing three goals en route to earning his first career AHL victory. He won for the second time in 24 hours on Sunday night against San Diego, this time stopping 19 of the 21 shots he faced. He enters Saturday with a record of 2-0 and a .865 SV%.

JOHN STEVENS IS ON FIRE

John Stevens enters Saturday's game having registered at least one point in six of his last eight appearances. Stevens has recorded a total of 11 points (5-6-11) over his past 11 games. Overall, the Northeastern alum has 13 points (7-6-13) through 30 games this season for Abbotsford.

JEWEL-SEN

Noah Juulsen has been getting some extra time on the powerplay during the past couple weeks and he has been taking full advantage. The Abbotsford, BC product enters Saturday's contest riding a career-high five game point streak. Juulsen set a new career-high for assists in a game on Jan. 22 when he assisted on three Abby goals. Through his last two games, Noah has registered five helpers and now leads the Canucks' D-men with 10 points (2-8-10) this season.

SILOVS GETTING SOME WORK IN

After sitting dormant for nearly a month, Arturs Silovs has been thrust into action during the past couple weeks with the Canucks. Following the promotions of Spencer Martin and Michael DiPietro, the Abby Canucks quickly went from three goalies to one. Thankfully, they were deep in this department and there has been no dropoff in play between the pipes in their absence.

Silovs was outstanding in the Canucks' shootout win over the Ontario Reign on January, 17. The 20-year-old netminder turned aside 22 of the 23 shots he faced and was a perfect 3-3 in the shootout to earn the win. Although the shot count was not overly high, Arturs was tested and had to make numerous highlight reel calibre saves to keep Abby alive.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 25 points

Bailey - 20 points

Rempal - 20 Points

Silovs - 15 points

Martin - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Petan - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Stevens - 10 points

Juulsen - 10 Points

Wouters - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 5 points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

Sautner - 5 points

Murdaca - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

