Providence Bruins Tie Game Late, Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack in Shootout

HARTFORD, CT - Samuel Asselin scored late in the third period to force overtime, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 5-4, in the shootout on Friday night.

Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for Providence and recorded 29 saves. The P-Bruins went one-for-four on the power play and three-for-five on the penalty kill in the loss.

- Andrew Peski opened the scoring for Providence with his first career AHL goal.

- Jack Ahcan scored a goal and added an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the season. His five goals rank first (tied) amongst all AHL rookie defensemen.

He leads all Providence defensemen in goals, assists, and points while ranking third (tied) amongst all P-Bruins skaters in assists.

- Joona Koppanen scored a goal on the power play, his fifth goal of the season, and added an assist for his second multi-point game of the year.

- Josiah Didier, Matt Filipe, Cameron Hughes, Zach Senyshyn, Eduards Tralmaks, and Chris Wagner each picked up one assist. Didier's assist marked his first point of the season.

- Samuel Asselin scored the game-tying goal to send the game to overtime. He has scored five goals in his last five games.

- The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 29 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

