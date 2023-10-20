Reign Edge Gulls
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (1-2-0) held off the San Diego Gulls (2-1-0) at Pechanga Arena on Friday night by a score of 3-2 to earn their first win of the 2023-24 season and return the favor of spoiling a rival's home opener. A week ago, the Gulls opened the season with a win in Ontario at Toyota Arena.
David Rittich stopped 31 San Diego shots to earn his first win as a member of the Reign and Ontario's offense was boosted in the victory by goals from Taylor Ward, Martin Chromiak and TJ Tynan. The Reign scored all three of their tallies with an extra man on the ice, including two power play goals and another strike during a delayed penalty to the Gulls.
Date: October 20, 2023
Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA
Three Stars -
1. Olen Zellweger (SD)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Pavol Regenda (SD)
W: David Rittich
L: Alex Stalock
Next Game: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Martin Chromiak on game night
