Jonatan Berggren Recalled by Detroit
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Berggren has gotten off to a fast start, as he has registered an assist in the first two games of the campaign with a total of three points (0-3-3). A season ago, the 23-year-old posted seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). The sixth-year pro has amassed 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 NHL games and 74 points (25-49-74) in 70 AHL outings.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Jonatan Berggren
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023
- Bears Score 3-2 Road Victory in Providence - Hershey Bears
- Forward Cal Burke Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Colorado Eagles
- Jonatan Berggren Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hugo Alnefelt, Crunch Blank Monsters, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Early Burst Not Enough Against Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Fox 11, My 18 Join Roadrunners as Official TV Stations - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 20, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Long-Term Extension of Current Multi-Year Affiliation Partnership - Cleveland Monsters
- Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 21 at Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.20.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Host the Penguins in Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.