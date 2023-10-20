Bojangles Game Preview: October 21 at Toronto

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

The Checkers are heading out on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Toronto for a pair of afternoon tilts against the defending North Division champs. Charlotte is coming off a triumphant win last Saturday against the Penguins to pull off an opening-weekend split, while the Marlies dropped their first game in overtime to Rochester before bouncing back for a big win against Utica - with both contests coming on home ice.

THE STORYLINES

ROAD WARRIORS

The Checkers fared significantly better on the road than at home last season, going 17-14-3-2 at Bojangles Coliseum and 22-11-2-1 away from the Queen City. In fact, that stellar road record was tied for the second-best such mark in the Eastern Conference.

The Checkers were 7-2-0-0 in their final nine road games last season, a hot streak that included a two-game sweep of Toronto in which they outscored the Marlies 9-1.

LOCKING IT DOWN

The biggest strength that emerged for Charlotte during opening weekend was their ability to lock up the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton offense. A pair of late empty netters inflated the Penguins' victory on Friday, but otherwise the Checkers surrendered just two goals over 118 minutes of hockey with a goalie between the pipes.

They'll be put to the test in Toronto, as the Marlies racked up nine total goals through their first two contests - hanging four in an OT loss and five more the following day.

GOALIES STAND TALL

A key aspect of Charlotte's strong defensive play last weekend was the performances from Spencer Knight and Mack Guzda between the pipes. The former took the crease for his first game action since Feb. 18 and was solid for the Checkers - keeping them within striking distance until the end - while the latter turned in a 32-save gem to push Charlotte into the win column.

On the other side of the ice, Toronto has deployed a pair of netminders on opposite ends of the experience spectrum. There's Martin Jones - a veteran of nearly 500 NHL games who put on a strong showing in the Marlies lone win - and Keith Petruzzelli - a third-year pro who has split his time between the AHL and ECHL and was saddled with the overtime loss in Toronto's opener.

KINNUNEN KILLS IT

Coming off a strong first season in North America, Santtu Kinnunen is looking to take things to a new level in year two, and his early performances are certainly promising. The blue liner leads the team with four points through the first two contests - all helpers - and he continued to push the offense throughout those games.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Santtu Kinnunen - 4 points in last 2 games

Patrick Khodorenko - 2 goals in last game

Zac Dalpe - 2 assists in last game

Toronto

Logan Shaw - 4 points in last 2 games

Nicholas Robertson - 5 points in last 2 games

Bobby McMann - 3 points in last 2 games

THE QUOTES

Head coach Geordie Kinnear on the focus of practice this week

Just keep building. We showed them why we were successful in certain areas of the game, why we weren't in other areas, things to improve on - individually and collectively. I thought it was a good week of work.

Kinnear on managing his group

You look at it, it was two games together as a group. The group has changed a little bit, so we have to always - not adjust, but keep building our identity and how we want to play. Each player has to do their part daily in getting better to allow us to be a real good hockey team down the way.

Kinnear on his special teams units

Five guys have to be on the same page. You have to prioritize what you're working on - special teams is important so we gave it a little bit of time before, but we wanted to give it more time this week and continue to build there. We have a lot of things to work on and that's one of them.

THE INFO

Puck drops on today's game in Toronto at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on AHLTV.

Featured News

In The Trapezoid With TJ - It's Good To Be Back!

During the season, Checkers broadcaster TJ Chillot checks in with a weekly blog highlighting...

Read More

Oktoberfest Ticket Packages Available for Oct. 28

The Checkers are bringing Oktoberfest to the Coliseum on Oct. 28 and offering an exclusive ticket...

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.