Barracuda Climb Out of Big Hole; Still Fall 5-4 to Silver Knights

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (1-2-0-0) managed to erase a three-goal deficit on Friday night at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, but a late Knights power-play tally proved to be the difference as the Barracuda fell 5-4 to the Silver Knights (3-0-0-0) in their first road game of the year.

In the loss, Ryan Carpenter (one goal, one assist), Leon Gawanke (one goal, one assist), Brandon Coe (one goal, one assist), Danil Gushchin (two assists) and Shakir Mukhamadullin (two assists) all managed to record multiple points.

In the first, the Barracuda cashed in on their opening power play of the game as Gushchin centered a pass to Justin Bailey (2), who directed it into the open goal from atop the crease at 11:44. The Knights would find a way to tie the game at 16:47 when former first rounder Brendan Brisson (2) buried.

After a late first period penalty against San Jose, Henderson's Mason Morelli (1) would fire in a shot just 16 seconds into the second frame and then Jakub Brabenec (1) would go between his legs at the 48-second mark to make it 3-1 Knights. At 4:13, Henderson would go up by three on a Dyson Mayo (1) shorthanded blast. After head coach John McCarthy used his timeout, the Barracuda would rediscover its game. Off a won faceoff, Gawanke (1) would beat Jiri Patera through the five hole. Then, at 13:48, Carpenter (3) would shovel in a loose puck to cut the lead back down to one.

In the third, Coe (2) would complete the comeback with a power-play goal at 13:40, but unfortunately, Coe would later be called for his second minor of the game, and while on the PP, Sheldon Rempal (4) would snipe in what would turn out to be the game-winning goal at 16:16.

In this first regular season action since February, Eetu Makiniemi (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss, allowing five goals on 23 shots, while Patera (3-0-0-0) picked up his third consecutive win.

The Barracuda and Knights square off again on Saturday (1 p.m.) in Henderson before shifting to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday. For tickets and upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.

