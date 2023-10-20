Forward Cal Burke Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes

LOVELAND, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Cal Burke has been recalled by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes on an emergency basis. Burke has posted one assist through the Eagles first two games of the season.

Now in his fourth year at the professional level, the 26-year-old has appeared in 162 career AHL contests with Colorado, generating 30 goals and 45 assists. He has also produced one goal and six assists in 14 playoff appearances with the Eagles. The 2022-23 season saw Burke make his NHL debut, as he skated in a pair of games with the Avalanche. Burke was acquired by Carolina from the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones on October 10th.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

