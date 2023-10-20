Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.20.2023

It's Game Day!

After picking up three out of four points to start the season, the Wranglers (1-0-1) are back in action on Friday as they head to Abbotsford to face the Canucks (2-0-0).

The last time these two teams met was in Round 2 of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs which helped spark a rivalry, of sorts, after an intense and physical series. (CGY won the series 3-1).

Puck drop is 8pm (MST) at the Abbotsford Event Centre. The game will be available to watch FREE on AHLTV.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

October 20, 2023 8:00pm at Abbotsford Abbotsford Events Centre

October 21, 2023 8:00pm at Abbotsford Abbotsford Events Centre

October 28,2023 1:00pm vs. Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

November 3, 2023 1:00pm vs. San Jose Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Canucks met 12 times last season, with Calgary taking the season series registering eight wins, four losses. (8-4).

It was a tightly contested series between these two teams in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs, with all four games decided by just one goal.

Calgary is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Sunday, while Abbotsford is unbeaten to start the year after back-to-back wins against Laval.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Watch out for Cole Schwindt tonight, who comes into Friday night's contest riding a two-game goal streak, after scoring in both games to start the season.

Schwindt had a goal and two assists against the Canucks last season and lit the lamp in Game 4 against Abbotsford during the playoffs.

Cole Schwindt, making 'em pay on the power play! pic.twitter.com/9e4oSNNL4e

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) May 6, 2023

ONE TIMERS:

Clark Bishop scored his first goal of the season in the Wranglers first game and is just one point shy of 100 career AHL points. (99).

Jeremie Poirier is on fire to start the season, tied for the AHL scoring lead with 5 points (1g,4a) in two games.

Adam Klapka has a goal and an assist in his first two games to start the season and scored the series-clinching tally against the Canucks in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

QUOTEABLES:

Cole Schwindt on facing the Canucks:

"They play heavy and fast. One of our challenges is to be able to play through that and get on our forecheck. That battle that we had last year in playoffs was a good one, and it will be a couple of exciting games this weekend, for sure."

William Stromgren on the details:

"Small details. You want to be perfect, but it's going to be a long road to get there, so (focus on) small details... keep the tempo up, get good habits ... we'll need that."

