Early Burst Not Enough Against Phantoms

Springfield Thunderbirds' Adam Gaudette in action

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Adam Gaudette in action(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- In the first of six divisional matchups, the Springfield Thunderbirds (1-2-0-0) fell by a 5-2 score to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-1-0-0) on Friday night inside the MassMutual Center.

Malcolm Subban started between the pipes for Springfield and stopped 33 shots on the night. On the other end, Cal Petersen got the nod for Lehigh Valley in the net, making 31 saves on 33 T-Birds shots on goal.

The T-Birds had the first golden opportunity a little over a minute into the contest, with captain Matthew Peca finding teammate Adam Gaudette on a back-door one-timer, but Petersen made a huge stop on a point-blank chance to keep the game scoreless.

It didn't take long for Gaudette to bury his next opportunity though. The hulking right winger sped down the left wing after a Lehigh Valley turnover and roofed a wrister for his second goal of the season, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead with 13:02 left to go in the first period.

After Alexis Gendron was whistled for slashing, the T-Birds power play went to work. Gaudette was once again the recipient of a pretty feed from Nathan Walker, ripping home his second goal of the night with seven minutes to go in the frame. Joseph Duszak also picked up the secondary assist on the tally for his second helper of the period.

The Phantoms finally got one back, with Olle Lycksell scoring on a backhander at the 16:48 mark over Subban's glove to cut the T-Birds lead to 2-1. However, the Thunderbirds held the one-goal lead going into the dressing room to close out the first period.

Unlike the first period, it took much longer for the first goal of the second frame to come. With nine minutes to go in the frame, Garrett Wilson tipped in a point shot from teammate Helge Grans to tie the game up, 2-2.

The Phantoms would not let up, and Lycksell scored his second of the game to give the Phantoms their first lead of the night with 5:18 to go in the period, 3-2. Ten seconds after Lycksell's tally, teammate Alexis Gendron crashed the net and knocked home a rebound, making it 4-2 Phantoms and forcing the T-Birds to call a timeout. The two teams would return to their dressing rooms with the visitors still up, 4-2.

At the 17:48 mark of the third period, Lycksell scored his third of the night on the power play to complete the hat trick, putting Lehigh Valley up 5-2.

The T-Birds had a great chance to cut the lead to two late into the third, but Peca hit the post on a one-timer opportunity on the power play.

Springfield's three-game weekend continues into Pennsylvania on Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The T-Birds and Phantoms will then rematch at the PPL Center at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

The T-Birds return home to the MassMutual Center next Saturday, October 28th for our Ok-T-Bird-Fest game to face off against the Providence Bruins for the second time this season. The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

