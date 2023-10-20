Monsters Shut Out 5-0 By Crunch

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 5-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 1-2-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse's Gabriel Dumont opened the scoring on the power play at 1:36 followed by a marker from Felix Robert at 4:37 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Crunch added two more goals in the middle frame from Daniel Walcott shorthanded at 8:21 and Cole Koepke at 10:39 extending the Monsters deficit to 4-0 heading into the final intermission. Syracuse's Maxim Groshev converted on the power play at 4:46 if the third period bringing the final score to 5-0.

Cleveland's Pascal Cajan made 15 saves in relief of Jet Greaves who had 13 stops in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt completed the shutout bid with 35 saves.

The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch in a rematch on Saturday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image003.png@01DA03A5.0AD4B410]Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 SYR 2 2 1 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 0/7 3/5 24 min / 9 inf SYR 33 2/5 7/7 28 min / 11 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 13 4 1-1-0 CLE Cajan ND 15 1 0-1-0 SYR Alnefelt W 35 0 2-0-0 Cleveland Record: 1-2-0-0, 5th North Division Syracuse Record: 3-0-0-0, 1st North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.