Monsters Shut Out 5-0 By Crunch
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 5-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 1-2-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Syracuse's Gabriel Dumont opened the scoring on the power play at 1:36 followed by a marker from Felix Robert at 4:37 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Crunch added two more goals in the middle frame from Daniel Walcott shorthanded at 8:21 and Cole Koepke at 10:39 extending the Monsters deficit to 4-0 heading into the final intermission. Syracuse's Maxim Groshev converted on the power play at 4:46 if the third period bringing the final score to 5-0.
Cleveland's Pascal Cajan made 15 saves in relief of Jet Greaves who had 13 stops in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt completed the shutout bid with 35 saves.
The Monsters host the Syracuse Crunch in a rematch on Saturday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. [cid:image003.png@01DA03A5.0AD4B410]Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 SYR 2 2 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 0/7 3/5 24 min / 9 inf SYR 33 2/5 7/7 28 min / 11 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 13 4 1-1-0 CLE Cajan ND 15 1 0-1-0 SYR Alnefelt W 35 0 2-0-0 Cleveland Record: 1-2-0-0, 5th North Division Syracuse Record: 3-0-0-0, 1st North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023
- Reign Edge Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Barracuda, 5-4, in Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Climb Out of Big Hole; Still Fall 5-4 to Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Jake Lucchini Pots Two Goals In Iowa Win - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Doubles up Grand Rapids in Home Opener, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Fall to Colorado Eagles in Road Debut, 6-3 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Wranglers on Home Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Earn First Win of the Season in 4-2 Road Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Handed 5-0 Loss in Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Shut Out 5-0 By Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Record Best Start Since 2019-20, Shut Out Penguins 5-0 In Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Score 3-2 Road Victory in Providence - Hershey Bears
- Forward Cal Burke Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Colorado Eagles
- Jonatan Berggren Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hugo Alnefelt, Crunch Blank Monsters, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Early Burst Not Enough Against Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Fox 11, My 18 Join Roadrunners as Official TV Stations - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 20, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Long-Term Extension of Current Multi-Year Affiliation Partnership - Cleveland Monsters
- Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 21 at Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.20.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Host the Penguins in Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Shut Out 5-0 By Crunch
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Long-Term Extension of Current Multi-Year Affiliation Partnership
- Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection
- Monsters Add Stellar Promo on March 30 Celebrating Total Solar Eclipse in Cleveland
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters