Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Lian Bichselhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Oct. 18.

Bichsel will miss Texas's games Saturday (Oct. 21) at Milwaukee, Sunday (Oct. 22) at Chicago and Oct. 27 vs. Manitoba.

