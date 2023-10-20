Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Lian Bichselhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Chicago on Oct. 18.
Bichsel will miss Texas's games Saturday (Oct. 21) at Milwaukee, Sunday (Oct. 22) at Chicago and Oct. 27 vs. Manitoba.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023
- Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 21 at Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.20.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Host the Penguins in Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.