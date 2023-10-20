Silver Knights Triumph Over Barracuda, 5-4, in Home Opener

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda, 5-4, at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday evening. Mason Morelli notched three points, Jakub Brabenec scored his first AHL goal, and Sheldon Rempal netted the game-winning goal.

Bailey put the Barracuda on the board first with a power-play goal midway through the first period.

Brendan Brisson put the Knights on the board late in the first. Jonas Rondbjerg brought the puck into the offensive zone, where Daniil Chayka fired in a puck from the high slot. Gage Quinney tried again on the rebound, and on the third attempt, Brisson put the puck into the net to tie the game at one.

The second period brought a flurry of Silver Knights goals. Morelliscored on the power play just 17 seconds into the period. Rondbjerg brought the puck through the neutral zone and passed to Rempal between the hashmarks. Rempal sailed it to Morelli at the left faceoff dot, who buried it for his first goal of the season.

Brabenecadded another 30 seconds later. Morelli passed it to Brabenec at the top of the crease, who then scored between his legs to put the Silver Knights up 3-1, with Adam Cracknell also collecting an assist. It marked Brabenec's first AHL goal.

Dysin Mayo then scored a shorthanded goal to make it a 4-1 game. After defenseman Jake Bischoff broke up a Barracuda pass in the Knights' own zone, Quinney sent it all the way up the ice to Rondbjerg. He tapped the pass back to Mayo, who blasted it in with a one-timer for his first goal of the season.

The Barracuda were quick to get back in the game, however, with Gawanke and Carpenter adding goals of their own in the second period.

Coe tied the game at four with a power-play goal at 13:40 in the third.

Rempal then netted the game winning goal, assisted by Morelli and Jake Bischoff. Morelli's assist marked his third of the night, and Rempal's goal earned him his third first star award of the week.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 31 of 35 shots against to secure his third win in his third straight start.

The Silver Knights will return to The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, October 21, for their second matchup against the San Jose Barracuda. Tickets are available here. Fans can also tune in on 1230 The Game for the radio feed or on AHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.