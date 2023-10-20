Iowa Wild Earn First Win of the Season in 4-2 Road Victory Over Manitoba
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild scored power-play, even strength, shorthanded, and empty-net goals in Winnipeg Friday night to beat the Manitoba Moose by a 4-2 score and earn Brett McLean his first win as the team's head coach.
Kyle Capobianco put Manitoba up 1-0 at 6:20 of the first period with a power-play goal. Parker Ford slid a pass through the slot to Capobianco, who fired a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (33 saves).
The Moose took the lead into the first intermission and outshot the Wild 13-11 through the first 20 minutes.
Casey Dornbach tied the contest at 1-1 4:52 into the middle frame. Jujhar Khaira worked free of the Manitoba defense along the wall and found Dornbach with a cross-ice feed at the bottom of the left circle, where Dornbach elevated the puck over Collin Delia (22 saves). David Spacek also earned an assist on the play.
The Wild took a 2-1 lead with a power-play tally midway through the second. Vinni Lettieri received a pass from Nic Petan at the top of the left circle and fired a shot on Delia. The rebound popped loose into the slot for Jake Lucchini, who buried the follow-up chance at 11:32.
Iowa carried the 2-1 advantage into the break but trailed Manitoba in shots by a 22-16 margin after two periods.
Adam Beckman provided the visitors with a crucial shorthanded goal with 7:08 remaining. After Khaira and Beckman entered the attacking zone on a 2-on-1, Khaira set up Beckman with a saucer pass to blast to the back of the net.
Manitoba pulled back within a goal when Brad Lambert scored at 16:57 with Delia pulled in favor of the extra attacker, but Iowa restored the two-goal lead 2:23 later when Lucchini scored on the empty net with assists from Beckman and Carson Lambos.
The Moose outshot the Wild 35-26. Both teams went 1-for-6 on the man advantage.
Iowa and Manitoba meet again at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.
