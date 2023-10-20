Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds

October 20, 2023

Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners (2-0-0) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (0-1-0)

Time: Saturday, October 21, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: # 24 Jack Young, #14 Jordan Deckard

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #32 Robert Fay

The Tucson Roadrunners square off against the defending Western Conference Champions Coachella Valley Firebirds for their home opener of the 2023-24 season. The Roadrunners began the season with a strong two-game sweep over the Central Division Champions Texas Stars with five different goal scorers contributing to the sweep. The Firebirds dropped their one and only game of the opening weekend to the Bakersfield Condors by a score of 3-2 and look to grab their first win of the season on the road. This will be the first time the two desert teams meet since the opening round of the 2022-23 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Three things:

The Roadrunners were on the penalty kill three different times in the first period in both games against the Stars. However, they only allowed 20 total shots between the two opening periods, allowing nine in the first game and 11 in the second. Tucson never took a penalty in the third period of each game, and overall went 7/8 on the penalty kill (87.5%) with one power-play goal on seven tries in the opening series.

Aku Raky and Maksymilian Szuber both made their North American pro hockey debuts in the opening series against Texas, both providing key moments in the sweep. Raky had his first AHL primary assist on Milos Keleman's crucial game-winning-goal in game one of the series and Szuber cashed in the-game winning-goal in game two for his first AHL score, securing the sweep in Texas.

Coachella Valley forwards Max McCormik and Kole Lind both cracked top 20 in the AHL last season in total scoring. McCormik led the Firebirds with 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) averaging just about 0.94 points-per-game. Lind was second on the team in scoring (62 points) but led the team in goals (30) and power-play goals (13). Coachella Valley's power-play was 14th last season with a 20.3% success rate.

What did they say?

"It's pretty great, I like it "I think the guys returning from last season have that chip on their shoulder, it's a new season, a new beginning. We're a different team, they're a different team but when the puck drops at 7 pm on Saturday there is going to be a little but of bad blood from us."so far, it was great winning with the boys and its just fun to be here...we knew they were going to be a good team and it was just great to get the win"

Newly named Captain Steven Kampfer on the team's first matchup with Coachella Valley since the playoffs of last season.

Number to Know:

3- Tucson has the chance to start 3-0 for the third time in the last six seasons on Saturday. The last time the Roadrunners started 3-0 was in 2020 where the season started in February due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Roadrunners swept both the San Jose Barracuda and Ontario Reign in two games apiece to start the year off 4-0.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action for the first time at the TCC in 2023.

