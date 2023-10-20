Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters shared today their on-ice uniform schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Monsters open the home portion of their schedule in their new uniforms at 7:00 p.m. tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Syracuse Crunch.

The 2023-24 season marks the first time the Monsters will wear new uniforms that were unveiled alongside the team's evolved brand identity in July. The Monsters will debut their white sweaters in tonight's Opening Night and continue to wear them as their primary home uniform until the AHL All-Star break in early February.

The new black sweaters will be worn as the team's primary road uniform until the AHL All-Star break, but will make a special home debut on Friday, November 24 for the Monsters Black Friday game, at which fans are encouraged to join the team in wearing black. The popular blue third sweaters, worn last March in the Outdoor Classic, will make their season debut on Monday, November 20, in Charlotte, before being worn at home for a "Blue Christmas" showdown with the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, December 27.

In addition to their new black and blue threads, the Monsters will wear refreshed Blue Jackets-themed alternate uniforms for fourteen games this season. The design of these affiliate-inspired uniforms will be revealed leading up to the first of eight Blue Jackets Nights at home on Thursday, November 16, against the Rochester Americans.

Four specialty theme jerseys will be worn and auctioned via DASH and the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals:

Salute to Service presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission on Saturday, November 4, at 7:00 p.m.

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17, at 3:00 p.m.

The Total Solar Eclipse Game on Saturday, March 30, at 3:15 p.m.

Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Monsters, will feature a collection of previously unseen black and blue apparel available in the Monsters merchandise wing this weekend. The newly-transformed space was designed to mimic a sheet of ice, with two large net-themed retail fixtures.

New Monsters jerseys will be released for sale in the order they are worn by the team on home ice, starting soon with the white jersey. Black jerseys are expected to hit shelves in mid-November in advance of the Monsters Black Friday game. Blue third sweaters are anticipated to be in stock in time for holiday shopping season. Fans are encouraged to sign up for text alerts to be among the first to know when the jerseys go on sale. The Monsters are one of several teams in the American Hockey League impacted by manufacturing delays from the league's jersey partner CCM.

Fans can score a $15 Team Shop Gift Card with a purchase of $75 or more at Center Ice this weekend. Select Monsters Merchandise will also be available for 75% off at the Merchandise Stand near the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance on Opening Weekend while supplies last.

A wide selection of new Monsters merchandise is also available now at MonstersTeamShop.com, including the Black & Blue Collection, hoodies, hats, tees and more

The Monsters wrap their Opening Weekend series with the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for both games are on sale now at clevelandmonsters.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.