Amerks Drop Rematch with Rocket

October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Laval, Quebec) -The Rochester Americans (2-1-1-0) completed their three-game road swing on the wrong side of an 8-4 score in a rematch with the Laval Rocket (1-2-1-0) Friday at Place Bell.

Despite the loss, Rochester's first in regulation of the 2023-24 season, the Amerks have picked up at least one point in 14 of its first 19 road games in Laval, going 12-5-2-0 over that span.

Isak Rosen (0+2) extended his point streak to four games as he tallied a pair of assists for a multi-point game while Kale Clague (1+1) also had two points in the defeat for Rochester.

Aleksandr Kisakov and Jeremy Davies each scored their second goals of the season while Brendan Warren, who made his season debut, also netted a goal for the Amerks. Linus Weissbach, Justin Richards, Filip Cederqvist, and Mason Jobst all notched an assist.

Goaltender Michael Houser (1-1-0) made 26 saves in his second contest of the season.

Joshua Roy tallied a natural hat trick to go with a pair of assists to lead the Rocket to their first win of the year. Brandon Gignac (0+3), Sean Farrell (1+1), Lucas Cottdotta (1+1), Riley McKay (1+1) and Mitchell Stephens (0+2) all recorded a multi-point outing. Lias Andersson and former Amerk Joel Armia wrapped up the scoring with a goal apiece.

Goaltender Jakub Dobeš (1-0-0) stopped 35 of the 39 shots he faced to earn his first professional victory.

Six minutes after seeing Rochester flip a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, the Rocket closed out the opening period with a pair of goals, the first two of a six-goal run, to hold a 3-2 advantage.

Laval's scoring frenzy continued into the second frame as Farrell upped the Rocket's lead by a pair less than three minutes in. Following Farrell's first in the AHL, Roy booked his first at the 18:01 mark.

Roy added two goals in 36 seconds in the third period to complete his three-goal and five-point performance to extend the score to 7-2 with just over 15 minutes left in regulation.

Despite back-to-back goals from Kisakov and Clague 21 seconds apart, the Rocket sealed the 8-4 victory as Armia scored into the empty Amerks net.

The Amerks return home to Rochester for a pair of home matchups beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers for a 7:05 p.m. contest. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Storyline Stripes:

With his second multi-point effort to begin the season, Isak Rosen shares the team lead with six points, tying him with Jiri Kulich for second in the AHL ... Rosen's four assists are also tied for second-most in the league ... Jeremy Davies and Aleksandr Kisakov both pushed their point streaks to three games while Justin Richards (1+1), Mason Jobst (0+2) and Linus Weissbach (0+2) have points in back-to-back contests ... Rochester's power-play unit went 4-for-13 (30.7%) in the three games during its three-game road swing.

Goal Scorers

ROC: B. Warren (1), J. Davies (2), A. Kisakov (2), K. Clague (1)

LAV: L. Andersson (3), R. McKay (1), L. Condotta (2), S. Farrell (1), J. Roy (3, 4, 5), J. Armia (4)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 26/33 (L)

LAV: J. Dobeš - 35/39 (W)

Shots

ROC: 39

LAV: 34

Special Teams

ROC: PP (1/5) | PK (5/7)

LAV: PP (5/7) | PK (4/5)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - J. Roy

2. LAV - B. Gignac

3. LAV - S. Farrell

--@AmerksHockey--

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.