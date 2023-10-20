Jake Lucchini Pots Two Goals In Iowa Win

The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) took on the Iowa Wild (1-2-0-0) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Calgary on Sunday.

The Moose opened the scoring 6:20 into the frame. With Manitoba operating on its first five-on-three power play of the season, Brad Lambert found Parker Ford down low with the pass. Ford threaded the needle through the slot to the waiting Kyle Capobianco, who beat a diving Jesper Wallstedt. That goal represented the lone scoring play of the first period. Collin Delia, making his second straight start for the Moose, ended the frame with 11 stops, while Wallstedt replied with 12 of his own.

Iowa tied the contest just shy of five minutes into the middle frame. Jujhar Khaira sent the disc to Casey Dornbach at the side of the dot. The forward waited a beat before lifting a fast shot past the glove of Delia. The Wild pulled ahead past the halfway point of the contest. With Iowa on the man advantage, Jake Lucchini was able to beat Delia from in close after a rebound was kicked into the slot. The period wrapped with the Moose down 2-1, but ahead in shots by a count of 22-16.

Iowa pushed ahead by a pair at the 12:52 mark of the third stanza. With the Moose on the power play, Adam Beckman converted on a shorthanded rush for his second tally of the season. The Moose aimed to get within one and pulled Delia in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was successful and resulted in a goal through traffic off the stick of Brad Lambert. With Manitoba down by one, Delia was called to the bench for a second time. This time the Wild iced the contest as Lucchini knocked the puck into the empty cage for his second of the contest. The horn sounded not long after to end the contest with the Moose falling by a score of 4-2. Delia ended the night with the loss and finished with 22 stops, while Wallstedt notched the win on 33 stops.

Quotable

Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"Our forecheck was good at times. I think we just managed the puck well. Going into tomorrow we have to fix some things. I think the effort was there, we just have to stay disciplined."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has tallied five points (2G, 3A) his past three games

Lambert ranks first in scoring among AHL rookies

Kyle Capobianco notched his first multi-point game of the season

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Center on Saturday, Oct. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS .

