Jake Lucchini Pots Two Goals In Iowa Win
October 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (1-2-0-0) took on the Iowa Wild (1-2-0-0) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Calgary on Sunday.
The Moose opened the scoring 6:20 into the frame. With Manitoba operating on its first five-on-three power play of the season, Brad Lambert found Parker Ford down low with the pass. Ford threaded the needle through the slot to the waiting Kyle Capobianco, who beat a diving Jesper Wallstedt. That goal represented the lone scoring play of the first period. Collin Delia, making his second straight start for the Moose, ended the frame with 11 stops, while Wallstedt replied with 12 of his own.
Iowa tied the contest just shy of five minutes into the middle frame. Jujhar Khaira sent the disc to Casey Dornbach at the side of the dot. The forward waited a beat before lifting a fast shot past the glove of Delia. The Wild pulled ahead past the halfway point of the contest. With Iowa on the man advantage, Jake Lucchini was able to beat Delia from in close after a rebound was kicked into the slot. The period wrapped with the Moose down 2-1, but ahead in shots by a count of 22-16.
Iowa pushed ahead by a pair at the 12:52 mark of the third stanza. With the Moose on the power play, Adam Beckman converted on a shorthanded rush for his second tally of the season. The Moose aimed to get within one and pulled Delia in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was successful and resulted in a goal through traffic off the stick of Brad Lambert. With Manitoba down by one, Delia was called to the bench for a second time. This time the Wild iced the contest as Lucchini knocked the puck into the empty cage for his second of the contest. The horn sounded not long after to end the contest with the Moose falling by a score of 4-2. Delia ended the night with the loss and finished with 22 stops, while Wallstedt notched the win on 33 stops.
Quotable
Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)
"Our forecheck was good at times. I think we just managed the puck well. Going into tomorrow we have to fix some things. I think the effort was there, we just have to stay disciplined."
Statbook
Brad Lambert has tallied five points (2G, 3A) his past three games
Lambert ranks first in scoring among AHL rookies
Kyle Capobianco notched his first multi-point game of the season
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Center on Saturday, Oct. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2023
- Reign Edge Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Barracuda, 5-4, in Home Opener - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Climb Out of Big Hole; Still Fall 5-4 to Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Jake Lucchini Pots Two Goals In Iowa Win - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Doubles up Grand Rapids in Home Opener, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Fall to Colorado Eagles in Road Debut, 6-3 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Wranglers on Home Opener - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Earn First Win of the Season in 4-2 Road Victory Over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Drop Rematch with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Handed 5-0 Loss in Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Shut Out 5-0 By Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Record Best Start Since 2019-20, Shut Out Penguins 5-0 In Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Score 3-2 Road Victory in Providence - Hershey Bears
- Forward Cal Burke Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Colorado Eagles
- Jonatan Berggren Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hugo Alnefelt, Crunch Blank Monsters, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Early Burst Not Enough Against Phantoms - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #3: Tucson Roadrunners vs Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Fox 11, My 18 Join Roadrunners as Official TV Stations - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 20, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Long-Term Extension of Current Multi-Year Affiliation Partnership - Cleveland Monsters
- Stars' Bichsel Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Bojangles Game Preview: October 21 at Toronto - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Day - CGY at ABB - 10.20.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Host the Penguins in Home Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Announce On-Ice Uniform Schedule, New Black and Blue Retail Collection - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.