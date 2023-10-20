Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (0-2-0-0; 0 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (1-1-0-0; 2 pts.)

The Iowa Wild kick off the team's first pair of road games Friday night against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 31-15-2-2 (15-8-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-7-2-1 at Manitoba)

ALL-TIME: Colton Beck leads Iowa with 33 games played all-time vs. Manitoba... Adam Beckman leads Friday's active roster with 13... Kyle Rau holds the all-time Iowa goal lead vs. Manitoba (15)... Sam Anas leads the Wild all-time vs. the Moose in assists (13) and points (22)

2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba

TEAM NOTES

VISITING MANITOBA: The Wild have never lost two consecutive games to open a season series against the Moose

OH CANADA!: Iowa has not visited another Canadian opponent since Feb. 10, 2015, when the Wild took on the Hamilton Bulldogs

LOOKING FOR THREE: Iowa won back-to-back games against Manitoba to close out the 2022-23 season series... The Wild last took three consecutive games over the Moose during a five-game win streak between Nov. 24, 2018 - Jan. 25, 2020... Iowa also beat Manitoba five times in a row from Jan. 1 - Mar. 9, 2016

SCORING FIRST: The Wild scored the first goal in six of eight meetings with the Moose in 2022-23... Adam Beckman scored three of the six first goals

NIC PETAN

Nic Petan made his professional debut and scored in his first NHL game on Oct. 8, 2015 against the Boston Bruins with the Winnipeg Jets

Petan's first AHL game with the Manitoba Moose came on Nov. 20, 2015 vs. Bakersfield

Petan played in 108 AHL games with the Moose from 2015-18 and posted 89 points (28-61=89)

Petan skated in 14 games with Manitoba against Iowa and recorded seven points versus the Wild (2-5=7)

He also skated in 108 games with the Jets, where he accumulated 23 points (5-18#)

Petan was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 25, 2019 in exchange for Par Lindholm

GREG MEIRELES

Greg Meireles spent each of the previous two seasons with the Manitoba Moose

Meireles skated in 116 games for Manitoba and posted 47 points (15-32=47)

He was named Manitoba's Rookie of the Year following the 2021-22 season

Meireles recorded six points (1-5=6) in 11 career games against the Wild with the Moose

PLAYER STREAKS

Simon Johansson leads Wild skaters with 35 consecutive regular season games played

Daemon Hunt has skated in 23 consecutive games

Mike O'Leary has appeared in the last 22 Iowa regular season games

Iowa has started either Zane McIntyre or Jesper Wallstedt in 61 consecutive regular season games, dating back to Wallstedt's Nov. 20, 2022 start in a 5-1 regular season win over Chicago

