Fox 11, My 18 Join Roadrunners as Official TV Stations

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL Affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes announced that Fox 11 (KMSB) and My 18 (KTTU) will serve as the Official Television Stations for the team ahead of Saturday's Home Opener from Tucson Arena.

"With their strong local news and national sports programming along with a commitment to also being a community partner to Southern Arizona, partnering with Fox 11 and My 18 is great for the Roadrunners to align with," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "Their audience and reach here in the Tucson area will add an additional resource to engage with our fans; while also continuing to grow the game of hockey in Arizona with our new fans in waiting who will be connecting with."

As part of the partnership, My 18 will serve as the television Home of the Roadrunners. The first game broadcast scheduled for the second half of the season will be announced and will feature "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny and the Roadrunners Broadcast Team.

"FOX 11 and MY18 are thrilled to welcome the Roadrunners into the FOX Sports Family," said KMSB/KTTU Station Manager Justin Chambers. "This exclusive partnership allows us to finally bring Tucson Hockey to our viewers and to further engage with the Roadrunners' incredible and loyal fanbase all season long."

During every week with a Roadrunners Saturday home game, Fox 11 will broadcast a "Watch & Win" ticket giveaway contest all week long during their 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. morning news.

Roadrunners television spots and promotions will also run throughout the season with all of the latest tickets and promotional information for upcoming home games. Fox 11 and My 18 will also have a presence in Tucson Arena at all Roadrunners games.

