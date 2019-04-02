Reign Add Jacob Ingham on ATO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have added goaltender Jacob Ingham on an ATO.

The 18-year-old Ingham (born June 10, 2000) is a 6-4, 190-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, who was selected in the sixth round (175th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles. Ingham has appeared in 131 career games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 60-53-12 record, along with a .891 save percentage and a 3.33 goals against average. He has also appeared in 15 career playoff contests with the Steelheads.

Additionally, Ontario has released defenseman Justin Baudry from his ATO.

