Reign Add Jacob Ingham on ATO
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have added goaltender Jacob Ingham on an ATO.
The 18-year-old Ingham (born June 10, 2000) is a 6-4, 190-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, who was selected in the sixth round (175th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles. Ingham has appeared in 131 career games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, posting a 60-53-12 record, along with a .891 save percentage and a 3.33 goals against average. He has also appeared in 15 career playoff contests with the Steelheads.
Additionally, Ontario has released defenseman Justin Baudry from his ATO.
The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
