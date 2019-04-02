Comets Announce Trio of Roster Moves

April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jett Woo and forward Mitch Vanderlaan to amateur tryout contracts. Additionally, defenseman Mitch Eliot has been assigned to Utica by the Vancouver Canucks.

Eliot, 21, just completed his second season with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, amassing 55 points (17-38-55) in 66 games this season. Prior to his time in Sarnia, the Grosse Point, Mich. native played in 61 games at Michigan State University, collecting eight points (2-6-8) before joining the Sting during the 2017-18 season. The undrafted defenseman signed an entry-level contract with Vancouver back in December.

Vanderlaan, 23, recently finished his senior year at Cornell University, appearing in 36 games and registering 30 points (11-19-30). In his four-year career with the Big Red, the 5-7, 179-pound forward totaled 97 points (41-56-97) in 132 career games. Before attending Cornell University, the Hanwell, N.B. native played two seasons with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, suiting up in 102 games and scoring 71 points (25-46-71).

Woo, 18, skated in 62 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, racking up 66 points (12-54-66). The 6-0, 200-pound defenseman has played the last three seasons in Moose Jaw, tallying 114 points (26-88-114) in 176 games. The Winnipeg, Man. native was drafted in the second round (37th overall) by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

