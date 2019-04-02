Checkers Announce First-Round Home Playoff Dates

April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The Charlotte Checkers today announced their home schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Bojangles' Coliseum will host Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinal series against a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. If necessary, the team would also host Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series on Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m., respectively.

Home Game Schedule

GAME DAY DATE TIME 3 4* 5*

Wednesday Friday Saturday

April 24 April 26 April 27

7 p.m. 7 p.m. 6 p.m.

* if necessary

Individual tickets for all three games will go on sale via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Additionally, "Pay-as-we-Play" packages requiring no money up front and guaranteeing tickets throughout the postseason are available now by visiting gocheckers.com/playoffs or by contacting the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@gocheckers.com.

All first-round playoff games at Bojangles' Coliseum will feature concession specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn and domestic draught beer and $4 craft draught beer.

The league-leading Checkers, who became the first AHL team to clinch a playoff spot on March 22, will play Games 1 and 2 on the road at to-be-announced dates and times.

Charlotte has six games remaining in its regular season, including their final four home games that will all take place this week. The team hosts Lehigh Valley tonight and Wednesday at 7 p.m. before welcoming Springfield this Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).

