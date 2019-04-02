Lagace Returns and Glass Joins the Wolves
April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that goaltender Max Lagace has been returned on loan by the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) while center Cody Glass has been reassigned by Vegas from the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) to the Wolves.
Lagace spent 17 days with Vegas during his most recent stint in the NHL and he backed up Malcolm Subban throughout his stint. The 26-year-old Quebec native has played one NHL game this season while posting a 16-8-4 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 29 games for the Central Division-leading Wolves. He ranks fifth in the AHL in goals-against average.
Glass, who turned 20 on Monday, was the sixth overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and the first pick made by Vegas in its brief history. The Winnipeg native just wrapped up an injury-plagued but productive season in Portland, where he piled up 15 goals and 54 assists in 38 regular-season games. He also scored one goal in his lone postseason appearance.
Glass spent four-plus seasons with the Winterhawks and produced 94 goals, 200 assists and a +87 plus/minus rating in 239 regular-season contests.
Lagace's return to Chicago means that goaltender Zach Fucale has been reassigned to the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) by Vegas. Fucale appeared in one game during his 17-day stay with the Wolves.
The Wolves have clinched home ice for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and their magic number is six to wrap up their third consecutive Central Division crown. Chicago travels to Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To get the best deals on tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
