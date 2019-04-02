Blackhawks Reassign Dylan Sikura to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have reassigned forward Dylan Sikura to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Sikura, 23, has split the 2018-19 season between the Blackhawks and IceHogs. He was recalled by Chicago on Feb. 11 and has combined for eight assists in 33 NHL games this year. The forward logged 10:49 of ice time during last night's OTL vs. Winnipeg and last notched a point on March 23 at Colorado.

The Aurora, Ontario native returns Rockford where he has tallied 30 points (13g, 17a) in 40 AHL contests during the 2018-19 campaign. Prior to his recall to Chicago, Sikura led the IceHogs in both scoring and goals, and notched a point in 23 of his 40 AHL contests. He will return to the lineup with an active four-game point streak over which he has collected one goal and three assists from Feb. 2 - 9.

