T-Birds, Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series Wednesday Night in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (29-27-8-5) conclude their 10-game season series against the Hartford Wolf Pack (28-32-7-3) on Wednesday night when the two teams convene inside the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

With a win, the Thunderbirds would pick up their third consecutive season series triumph. Springfield holds a 19-7-3-2 all-time mark against their closest geographical foes, including a 12-2-1-0 record inside the MassMutual Center. The Wolf Pack picked up only their third win in the last three years in Springfield on Mar. 9 when they downed the T-Birds 3-2 in overtime on a John Gilmour overtime winning goal.

Gilmour has since been recalled by the Wolf Pack's NHL affiliates, the New York Rangers. Gilmour and Vinni Lettieri, who also is up with the Rangers, had combined for 17 points in the season series against Springfield.

The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, are coming off a three-point weekend, including a defiant 4-1 dispatching of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Rookie Adam Rockwood led the Springfield charge with a goal and two assists, but has since returned to Northern Michigan University to conclude his studies. Harry Zolnierczyk also contributed a goal and an assist in the victory, improving his career-high point total to 51 (15 goals, 36 assists).

Chris Driedger, who boasts a 5-1 record, .948 save percentage and 1.84 goals-against average against the Wolf Pack this season, earned the victory on Saturday night with 34 saves to tie Harri Sateri's Thunderbirds record for wins in a season with 14. Backup Alex Sakellaropoulous took the overtime loss in the T-Birds' last game against Hartford, in which he made 24 saves on 27 shots in his AHL debut back on Mar. 9.

After the Wednesday night home contest, the Thunderbirds take flight to Charlotte in their lone trip to visit the Checkers on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

