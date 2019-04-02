Taking Care of Our People, Thanks to Hockey

April 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - It is well known that sport can cure many ailments. The Laval Rocket's community and social engagement has demonstrated as much. Members of the team took a break from hockey this afternoon to pay a visit to patients and staff at the Centre intégré de cancérologie (CICL) at the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital. Head coach Joël Bouchard was accompanied by Rocket vice president of development & operations, Mark Weightman, as well as forward and Quebec-City native Alexandre Alain and team mascot Cosmo.

The Rocket's representatives also took the opportunity to present a $4,000 cheque to the foundation's director general, M. André Malacket, and the president-general manager of the CISSS de Laval, M. Christian Gagné. The amount was raised during the "Hockey Fights Cancer" night back on November 2.

"Cancer can sometimes bring about some positivity. Yes, there are beautiful moments that are born from sickness. That night, Julie and I were in agreement on that. Thank you to the Fondation Cité de la Santé and the Laval Rocket for this incredible moment! Thank you, life!" said Normand Fonseca and Julie Dussault, patients in cancer remission who participated in the ceremonial faceoff at the game on November 2.

"The $4,000 raised will allow for the financing of patient projects and the acquisition of essential medical equipment to treat cancer in our region. On top of the amount raised, this partnership with the Laval Rocket is a rich one for us, as it has created joyful moments for people like Julie and Normand. That's what it means to take care of our people" declared André Malacket.

Despite still being in its infancy as an organization, the links that unite the Laval Rocket with the Fondation Cité de la Santé are already numerous and solid. The combined fundraising efforts over the past two years have notably raised more than $20,000 to support the mission of the foundation, specifically contributing to the improvement of the care and services offered at the CISSS de Laval. Moreover, the Rocket participated in the evenings of recognition for nursing staff and members of the multidisciplinary council of the CISSS de Laval, offered a prize for the auction of the Montreal Auto Show's preview benefit and have offered a number of tickets to the foundation's volunteers.

"Today marks another important milestone in our collaboration with the Fondation Cité de la Santé. Because of its importance in the greater Laval region and its many fields of expertise, this hospital is a key player in our community and it gives us great pride to be by their side today," said Mark Weightman. "Being here today and meeting the personnel of the Centre de cancérologie and the Laval families here makes it even more tangible and important to me. This is an unprecedented partnership for the Rocket that ultimately benefits all Laval residents," Weightman added.

Today marked the Rocket's second visit to the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital in as many seasons. A group of players accompanied by Cosmo also walked the halls of the hospital last year during the holiday season to meet patients and bring comfort to their families.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.