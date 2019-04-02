Wolf Pack Sign Forward Patrick Newell to ATO

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Patrick Newell to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement.

Newell, who agreed to terms on an NHL contract with the parent New York Rangers on Saturday, just completed a four-year career at St. Cloud St. University. The 5-10, 170-pound native of Thousand Oaks, CA earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Year honors this season, leading all NCHC skaters in points and goals with 21-26-47 in 39 games and posting the best plus/minus rating in all of Division I, with a +35. He topped St. Cloud skaters in points, goals and assists, helping the Huskies to their second consecutive NCHC regular-season championship. The 23-year-old Newell is also a finalist for Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top collegiate hockey player in the U.S.

In 145 career games with St. Cloud St., Newell totaled 38 goals and 82 assists for 120 points.

PATRICK NEWELL'S AMATEUR RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2015-16 St. Cloud State NCHC 37 7 15 22 2 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 St. Cloud State NCHC 36 4 20 24 6 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 St. Cloud State NCHC 33 6 21 27 0 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 St. Cloud State NCHC 39 21 26 47 8 --- --- --- --- ---

